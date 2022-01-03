Head-To-Head Analysis: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Paltalk alerts:

This table compares Paltalk and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million 2.18 $1.37 million $0.28 10.14 First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paltalk has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paltalk and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00

Paltalk presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.54%. First Advantage has a consensus price target of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than First Advantage.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 13.69% 12.61% 9.73% First Advantage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paltalk beats First Advantage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.