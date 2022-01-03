Head to Head Comparison: Optibase (OBAS) versus Its Competitors

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Optibase to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Optibase and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 312 975 1190 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Optibase’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -74.36% 8.11% 1.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optibase and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.40 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 0.84

Optibase’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Optibase rivals beat Optibase on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

