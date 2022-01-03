Head-To-Head Contrast: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) vs. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 716.33%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.55%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98% Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 52.83 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -1.81 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

