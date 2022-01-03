Head-To-Head Contrast: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) versus Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SiriusPoint and Greenlight Capital Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SiriusPoint
|$889.79 million
|1.48
|$143.52 million
|$2.51
|3.24
|Greenlight Capital Re
|$484.09 million
|0.55
|$3.87 million
|$0.99
|7.92
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiriusPoint and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SiriusPoint
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Greenlight Capital Re
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares SiriusPoint and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SiriusPoint
|13.66%
|13.10%
|3.35%
|Greenlight Capital Re
|5.95%
|7.61%
|2.51%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
SiriusPoint beats Greenlight Capital Re on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
