Head-To-Head Review: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) vs. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

26.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.05 -$34.78 million $1.65 3.52 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.86 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 24.75% 12.86% 2.39% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallion Financial and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.90%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.