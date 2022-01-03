Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDDRF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CDDRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.25.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

