HealthInvest Partners AB Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

HealthInvest Partners AB lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 440,000 shares during the quarter. Accuray accounts for approximately 11.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Accuray were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 38.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Accuray by 40.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accuray by 119.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.85. 4,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $440.96 million, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott acquired 9,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

