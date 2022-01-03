HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $258.95 million and approximately $96,649.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

