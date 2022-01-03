Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in December

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.
Shares of Heineken stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. Heineken has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $105.24.
Heineken Company Profile
