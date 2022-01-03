Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in December

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. Heineken has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $105.24.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

