Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 93.5% in December

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Shares of HEGIY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.