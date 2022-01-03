Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

