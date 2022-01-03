Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Hess stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Hess has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $62,849,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

