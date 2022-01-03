Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.
Hess stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Hess has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $62,849,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
