HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.27. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

HPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 over the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

