Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

HIMS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 1,615,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,242. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

