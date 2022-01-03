HoDooi (HOD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00074749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.36 or 0.99929619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007391 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

