Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

