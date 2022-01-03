HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives $11.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

