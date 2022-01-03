Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,063. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

