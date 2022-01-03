Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 504 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

