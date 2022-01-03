Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $18.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 8.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.98. 58,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,985. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

