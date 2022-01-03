Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.50. 59,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

