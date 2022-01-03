Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group comprises approximately 13.5% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $175,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. 5,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

