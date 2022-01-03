Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.84.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,997. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

