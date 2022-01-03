Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.08. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 6,709 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

