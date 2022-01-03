Huobi BTC Price Reaches $46,578.05 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $46,578.05 or 1.00160564 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $1.43 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

