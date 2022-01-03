Hush Trading Up 34.9% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Hush has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $778,463.53 and $5,613.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00322322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00135063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00089269 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003315 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

