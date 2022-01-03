Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,534,000 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the November 30th total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Hydro One alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.