Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hypera stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 10,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

