HyperAlloy Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,673.48 (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 91.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. HyperAlloy has a total market cap of $59,673.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.13 or 0.08063020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00075113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,755.01 or 1.00125799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.