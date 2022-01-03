HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.50 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and $1.40 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.30 or 1.00160930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00082054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00298114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00467983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00155384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

