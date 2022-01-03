I/O Coin Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $828.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00300735 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013675 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010086 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003490 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017878 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.
I/O Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.