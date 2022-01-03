I/O Coin Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $828.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,321,633 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

