Ibex Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,356,054 Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,356,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Intercure makes up approximately 2.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

INCR opened at $6.48 on Monday. Intercure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26.

About Intercure

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

