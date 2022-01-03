ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $5.53 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $505,747.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $5.53 or 0.00011783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.80 or 0.08087734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.03 or 0.99947891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,902 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

