Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $22.88 on Friday. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $171,011,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $46,675,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $35,249,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company's virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

