IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,079,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,008. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

