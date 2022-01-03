IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,079,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544,008. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About IGEN Networks
