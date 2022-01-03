II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IIVI. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI opened at $68.33 on Monday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.