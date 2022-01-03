Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $655.35 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $1,019.39 or 0.02218615 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $655.35 million and approximately $27.00 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.84 or 0.08048066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.75 or 1.00985513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.