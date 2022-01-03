IMC Chicago LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG stock opened at $369.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $278.17 and a 12 month high of $374.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.51.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.