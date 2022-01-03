IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

IMIAY remained flat at $$49.46 during midday trading on Monday. IMI has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

