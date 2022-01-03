Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in December

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the November 30th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

