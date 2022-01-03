Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 105,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,997. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.