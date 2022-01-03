Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDVAF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

