Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IDEXY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.22. 423,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,085. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

