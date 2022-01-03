Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IDEXY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.22. 423,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,085. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
