Injective Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $356.00 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.16 or 0.00017672 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $356.00 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

