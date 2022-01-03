Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

