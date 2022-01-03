Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 40.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $509,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

