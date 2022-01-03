Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ INO opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $114,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

