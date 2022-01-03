Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report sales of $72.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,904. The company has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Inseego has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

In related news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter worth $107,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

