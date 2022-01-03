Insider Buying: Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Acquires £25,230 in Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,915.85).

CEY opened at GBX 88.82 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.32. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.84).

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Centamin to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 104 ($1.40) in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.56).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

