Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 18 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $52,011.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50.

On Monday, November 1st, Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,901.49. 1,260,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,927.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,806.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

